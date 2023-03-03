Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.