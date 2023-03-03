Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

