KOK (KOK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $917,016.90

KOK (KOK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. KOK has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $917,016.90 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00040334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00220455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,410.64 or 1.00030433 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06744359 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $867,414.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

