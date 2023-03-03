Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $49.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

