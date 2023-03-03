Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells $42,470.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 391,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.76. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 65,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,542,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

