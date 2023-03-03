Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.12

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $18.59. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 26,401 shares trading hands.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.