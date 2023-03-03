Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
LNF opened at C$19.44 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$14.61 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
