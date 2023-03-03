Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Up 2%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Approximately 129,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 396,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

Lexington Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.60.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

