Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $142.55.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

