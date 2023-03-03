Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Limestone Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ LMST opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.
Limestone Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
