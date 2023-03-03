Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Limestone Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LMST opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Limestone Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

