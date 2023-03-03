Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $399,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 4,805,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

