Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases 88 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Concentrix Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of CNXC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.27. 174,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,651. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $204.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.