Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 7,945 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

