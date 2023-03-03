Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 17,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHR traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.10. The stock had a trading volume of 668,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

