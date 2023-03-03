Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 23,621 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.04. 582,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.67 and its 200 day moving average is $220.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

