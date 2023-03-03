Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 64,600 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 3.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.59% of IQVIA worth $198,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

IQV traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.79. 400,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

