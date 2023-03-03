Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,730,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

