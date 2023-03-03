Lisk (LSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.28 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $151.81 million and $4.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,782,034 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

