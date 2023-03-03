Lisk Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $151.49 million and $8.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004799 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007017 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001297 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,796,277 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

