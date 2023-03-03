Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and have sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 964,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

