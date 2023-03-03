Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 28,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 499,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.81. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.