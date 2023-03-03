Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 21,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.30. 932,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

