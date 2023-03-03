Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 45,600 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,951 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HP were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,351. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

