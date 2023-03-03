LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 1.4 %

LKQ stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.