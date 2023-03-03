loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 7.1%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 137,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 541,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,942,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,461.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,710 in the last ninety days. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,070,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

