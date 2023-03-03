Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $38,100.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

L opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 370,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Loews by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 53,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 102,168 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

