Logan Stone Capital LLC Acquires 36,335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 499.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 11,505,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,185,977. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.