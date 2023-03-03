Logan Stone Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 98,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

