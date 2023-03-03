Logan Stone Capital LLC Buys 27,507 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 44,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,620. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.