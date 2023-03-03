Logan Stone Capital LLC Purchases 8,416 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 788,968 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 449,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.00.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

See Also

