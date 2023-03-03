Logos Global Management LP Acquires New Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,050,000. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.80% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 184,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XENE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.