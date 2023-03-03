Logos Global Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Logos Global Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,074 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Talaris Therapeutics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

TALS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talaris Therapeutics Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TALS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.