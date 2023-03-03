Logos Global Management LP Sells 612,679 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Logos Global Management LP cut its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,287,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,679 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.6% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $29,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $782,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690 over the last 90 days. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.28. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

