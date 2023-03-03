Logos Global Management LP Takes $8.45 Million Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. BELLUS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of BELLUS Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 648,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 241,327 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

BLU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 23,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

