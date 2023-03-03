Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires 130,624 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,624 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Achieve Life Sciences were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHV. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

ACHV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,540. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.