Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Twilio Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,183. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.