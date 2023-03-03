Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 883,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

