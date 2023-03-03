Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGAL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

GGAL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,905. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

