Long Focus Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Insmed worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 232,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Insmed

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.