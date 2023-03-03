Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of PureCycle Technologies worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 655,333 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 735,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 535,250 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 395,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:PCT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 1,585,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PureCycle Technologies Profile

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.