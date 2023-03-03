Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 974,863 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,863 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Marker Therapeutics worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

MRKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,382. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.06. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

