Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,814 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 3.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Sysco worth $441,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

