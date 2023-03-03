Loop Capital Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.25.

NetApp Stock Up 0.8 %

NTAP stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

