Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.62. 477,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

