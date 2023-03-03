Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

