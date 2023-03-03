Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 917 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,447,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,247,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

