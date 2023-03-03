Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000. Antero Resources accounts for 3.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $27.23. 1,558,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

