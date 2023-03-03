Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 8,561,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,541,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

