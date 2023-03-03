Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
NYSE LXFR opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
