Luxor Capital Group LP Decreases Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Luxor Capital Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. ON accounts for approximately 1.4% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.43% of ON worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in ON by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ON by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,239. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ON

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.