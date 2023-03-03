Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 42,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,965,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,958,736. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lyft by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 813,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.